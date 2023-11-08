Abraham Auto Mall
Learn more about Abraham Auto Mall, here.
Art By Ali
Mixed media artist is getting creative for the holiday’s! You can visit, Art By Ali at the IX Center Christmas Connection Booth on November 17th – 19th.
Bialy’s Bagels
Bagel stuffing just in time for Thanksgiving! Bialy’s Bagels is located on 2267 Warrensville Center Rd, in University Heights, Ohio.
Cardinal Credit Union
Learn more about Cardinal Credit Union, here.
Christmas in Cleveland
Upcoming holiday fun in NE Ohio. Destination Cleveland can help you plan your local winter festivities.
Cute Zoo
One of a kind hand sewn stuffed animals. Shop Cute Zoo on Etsy.
Dillard’s
Dillard’s Beachwood Place is in Beachwood, Ohio. Learn more, here.
Hospice of the Western Reserve
Hospice of the Western Reserve is located on 300 E 185th St, in Cleveland, OH.
Kosar Wellness
Learn more about Kosar Wellness, here.
Girl From the North Country
Girl From the North Country is now playing at Playhouse Square until November 19th.
Rad Air
Learn more about Rad Air and their services, here.
Sora
Sora is located on 1121 W 10th St. in Cleveland, Ohio.
Stir
Cooking classes to elevate your dinner parties! Learn more about Stir, here.
Tiffany’s Cutie Pies
Handcrafted artisan pies. You can pre-order your Thanksgiving pie, here!