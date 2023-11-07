Bar 32

Roasted fall squash and whipped ricotta! Visit Bar 32, here.

Blonde Italian

A family favorite cheesy bread! Check out Blonde Italian to get recipes and more!

Cleveland Clinic

Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic, here.

DANCE Cleveland

DANCE Cleveland is excited to bring PHILADANCO to Playhouse Square on November 11th.

Emily Roggenburk

Cleveland gear seals a deal with the Cavs. Learn more about Emily Roggenburk, here.

Empanadas

Empanadas Latin Street Food is located on 5543 Ridge Rd. in Parma, Ohio.

Found Surface

Bringing innovation and sustainability to the fashion industry! Learn more about Found Surface, here.

Harvest Hills Skin Care

Learn more about Harvest Hills Skin Care, here.

Hope Soap

Skin care products that give back to the homeless. Learn more about Hope Soap, here.

Kemper House

If you are interested in participating in the early stage cognitive decline test from Kemper House, follow the link here.

Market Garden Brewery

Market Garden Brewery is located on 1947 West 25th St. in Cleveland, Ohio.

Southeast Harley Davidson

Southeast Harley Davidson is located on 23105 Aurora Rd, in Bedford Heights.

Summit Metroparks

Summit Metroparks is celebrating the outdoors. Learn more about how you can get out on the trails, here.