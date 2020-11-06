Show Info: November 6, 2020

Blue Arrow Records
Rock, country or jazz? You can find what you’re looking for at Blue Arrow Records in Cleveland.
Charmed Farmhouse
Shop for you and your home at Charmed Farmhouse! They are located on West Herrick Avenue in Wellington.
Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about heart attacks during pregnancy.
Final Touch Construction
Do you need a new roof? Final Touch Construction can help!
Gordon Green
It’s a new event space in Gordon Square! You can check out Gordon Green tomorrow night at the launch party for local designer William Fredrick! RSVP to MCorriganPR@gmail.com
Gourmet Guy Cafe
Family meals to go! Gourmet Guy Cafe is located on Lake Road in Rocky River.
Prims and Proper Antiques
Add some vintage to your holiday decor! Prims and Proper Antiques is located on West Main Street in LaGrange.
Roscoe Village
David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to Roscoe Village in Coshocton!