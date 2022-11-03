50 Floor

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.

Boaz

Fresh Lebanese cuisine! Boaz is located on Lorain Avenue in Ohio City.

Cali-Dream Handmade

Hand-poured candles! Shop from Cali-Dream Handmade on their Etsy page.

Cleveland Animal Protective League

Adopt, don’t shop! Learn more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Cleveland Ketchup

Cleveland Ketchup now has mustard! Shop for locally-made condiments here.

Cleveland Metroparks

Enjoy the outdoors! We visited the Cleveland Metroparks’ Euclid Creek Reservation.

Edwins

Restaurant with a mission! Edwins is located on Shaker Square in Cleveland.

Finesse Footcare

Put your best foot forward! Learn more about Finesse Footcare by visiting them online.

Graf Growers

Holiday porch pots! Graf Growers is located on White Pond Drive in Akron.

Mortach Financial

Protect your finances! Learn more about Mortach Financial here.

Nicole’s Nifty Needling

Hand-crocheted animals! Shop from Nicole’s Nifty Needling on her Etsy page.

Playhouse Square

CATS is back at Playhouse Square! For tickets and more information, click here.

Revelry Creative Workshops

DIY Thanksgiving centerpiece! For upcoming classes with Revelry Creative Workshops, click here.



Rootstown Reindeer Farm

Visit Santa’s reindeer! Rootstown Reindeer Farm is located on Tallmadge Road in Rootstown.

Vinyl Groove Records

How to care for your vinyl! Vinyl Groove Records is located on Broadway Avenue in Bedford.

The Winey Quilter

Sip and sew! The Winey Quilter is located on Charles Avenue in Massillon.