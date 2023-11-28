Cardinal Credit Union

Learn more about Cardinal Credit Union, here.

Cleveland Clinic

Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic, here.

Chick-Fil-A

You can find out more about Chick-Fil-A, here.

DIY Beauty On Purpose

Easy and affordable crafts to do with your kiddos this winter! DIY Beauty On Purpose is the ultimate destination for all things Dollar Tree DIY crafts, thrift store flips, and budget-friendly hacks.

Handmade Haven

Shop local for unique holiday gifts. Handmade Haven is located on 14783 Pearl Road, in Strongsville, OH.

His Daughter Shop

Your fragrant essentials. His Daughter Shop is located on 14982 S State Street in Middlefield, OH.

J Design

A collection of handmade, specialized wood and fabric products. Custom gifts that are perfect for the holiday. Learn more about J Design, here.

Lago

An evening at Lago filled with wine, shopping, and holiday cheer. Learn more about the event by visiting their website.

Mangia Bella Italian Goods

Italian goods that will warm the heart. Mangia Bella Italian Goods has a food stand at the West Side Market and also a storefront in Fairview Park.

Ohio City Canine

Tackle your dog’s behavioral issues with trusted, one-on-one training. Learn more about Ohio City Canine, here.

Playhouse Square

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is now showing at Playhouse Square. Ticket prices and details can be found, here.

Summit Choral Society

Summit Choral Society will be hosting their Christmas Candlelight Concert on December 15th, 16th, and 17th at the St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Twine Design

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa. Twine Design is hosting a holiday event on December, 8th. Learn more about the event, here!