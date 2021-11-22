Show Info: November 22, 2021

Anne Cate

Accessorize with the CLE skyline! Anne Cate will be at the Small Business Saturday Sip and Shop event in Mentor on Saturday.

Berry’s Blooms

Farm fresh flowers for your holiday dinner table! Berry’s Blooms is located on Granger Road in Medina.

Crafty Mart

Holiday shopping spree! Enjoy Crafty Mart this Saturday and Sunday on South Main Street in Akron.

Dom’s Bombs

Hot cocoa like you’ve never seen before! Learn more about Dom’s Bombs here.

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

Stories of survival! The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is located on Richmond Road in Beachwood.

Meijer

Your one-stop-shop for holiday savings! Meijer has many locations across northeast Ohio.

RadioActive Electronics

Give the gift of custom audio & video! RadioActive Electronics is located on West High Street in Middlefield.

ShelfGenie

Make the most of your cabinet space! Learn more about ShelfGenie here.