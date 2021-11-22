Show Info: November 22, 2021

Anne Cate
Accessorize with the CLE skyline! Anne Cate will be at the Small Business Saturday Sip and Shop event in Mentor on Saturday.
Berry’s Blooms
Farm fresh flowers for your holiday dinner table! Berry’s Blooms is located on Granger Road in Medina.
Crafty Mart
Holiday shopping spree! Enjoy Crafty Mart this Saturday and Sunday on South Main Street in Akron.
Dom’s Bombs
Hot cocoa like you’ve never seen before! Learn more about Dom’s Bombs here.
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
Stories of survival! The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is located on Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Meijer
Your one-stop-shop for holiday savings! Meijer has many locations across northeast Ohio.
RadioActive Electronics
Give the gift of custom audio & video! RadioActive Electronics is located on West High Street in Middlefield.
ShelfGenie
Make the most of your cabinet space! Learn more about ShelfGenie here.