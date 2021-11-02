Show Info: November 2, 2021

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

All aboard for a holiday adventure! Learn more about the North Pole Adventure on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad here.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Farmhouse 1834

Family-owned home decor store! Farmhouse 1834 is located on Mill Street in Olmsted Falls.

Revival Body Care

Donate unopened personal care products and receive 20% off! Revival Body Care is located on Madison Ave. in Lakewood.

John Rich

Enjoy a charity concert on November 10th at the Lorain Palace Theater! John Rich will be joined by special guests!

Nepali Artisans

Gifts that make a difference! Nepali Artisans can be found in stores across northeast Ohio, or shop online!

Playhouse Square

The Prom is coming to Playhouse Square! Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Sophia Boutique

Shop until you drop! Sophia Boutique is located on Fredle Drive in Concord.

White House Chocolates

Handmade Chocolates and more! White House Chocolates is located on Kinsman Road in Middlefield.