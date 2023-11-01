Aberdeensattic

Turning old sweaters into handmade mittens. You can email, aberdeensattic@gmail.com if you’d like to learn more.

Baldwin Wallace University

To learn more about Baldwin Wallace University click, here.

Cleveland Craft Nook

Shop handmade! Cleveland Craft Nook is located on 13803 Ridge Road in North Royalton.

DePasquale Creations

Charcuterie boards and serving trays made with with inlaid flower. DePasquale Creations is on Etsy.

Fiesta Habaneros

New Day Deal! Fiesta Habaneros is located on 38790 Chester Rd in Avon, OH.

Golden Reserve

Protect and guide your retirement plan. Learn more by visiting Golden Reserve.

HarborChase

HarborChase is located on 17000 Van Aken Blvd in Shaker Heights, OH.

HiFiDiva

A creative spin on old record cases. Learn more about HiFiDiva, here.

Infant Safety CPR

For more information on infant safety CPR, visit this website.

Pachamama

A new way to dine in Lakewood. Pachamama is located on 15027 Madison Ave.