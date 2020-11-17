Show Info: November 17, 2020

Allegria Studio

How to look your best all the time! Allegria Studio & Micro Hair Clinic is located in Chagrin Falls.

Breads of Fairlawn

Specialty breads for the holidays! Breads of Fairlawn is located on West Market Street in Fairlawn.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about the flu!

Heights Arts

It’s a holiday tradition featuring over 80 artists! Heights Arts is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

Lepley and Co.

Bring vibrancy to your home with some houseplants! Lepley & Co. is located on Penn Avenue in Massillon. You can also visit their Northside Market location in Akron.

Ohio Tea Company

Boost your immune system with a cup of tea! Ohio Tea Company is located on Fulton Drive in Canton.

Sanity

Get stylish this season! Sanity is located on East Washington in Chagrin Falls.

Urban Bulk Foods

Stock up on local foods! Urban Bulk Foods is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Wild Winter Lights

Enjoy festive lights at the Zoo! You can enjoy the Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now through the end of December.