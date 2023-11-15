Barry Bagels

Save time on your Holiday breakfast! Barry Bagels is located in Avon and soon opening a Westlake store. Learn more here.

Cleveland Public Library

It’s time to party! Head to the Public Auditorium on Saturday, December 2 for the Cleveland Reads Victory Bash.

Gift Mill Run

Winter succulent centerpiece workshop! Learn more here!

Golden Reserve

Protect and guide your retirement plan. Learn more by visiting Golden Reserve.

Great Lakes Science Center

Building blocks with your kiddos! Learn more by visiting the Great Lakes Science Center.

HarborChase

HarborChase provides a senior living experience like you’ve never seen before. Learn more here.

Local Roots Market and Café

Seasonal, sustainable foods and art from more than 200 local producers. Learn more about Local Roots Market and Café, here.

Maria Gardens

Learn more about Maria Gardens, here.

Pure Gift of God

You can learn more about Kline Home Exteriors and their partnership with Pure Gift of God to support adoption, here.

Revelry Creative Workshops

Greeting card kits to personalize your holiday spirit. Learn more about Revelry Creative Workshops.

Revival Room

Revival Room is located in downtown Hudson. Learn more, here.

Style Cellar

A locally owned boutique featuring comfortable and affordable clothes. Check them out in Mentor, Ohio.

True Hart Boutique

Fashion must haves for your winter wardrobe. Check out True Hart Boutique on Detroit Road in Avon, Ohio.

Vita Sandusky

All you need in one space. Vita Sandusky is located on 256 Columbus Ave, in Sandusky Ohio.

Western Reserve Masonic Community

Learn more about the Western Reserve Masonic Community, here.