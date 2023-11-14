Baird Brothers

Learn more about Baird Brothers by visiting their website.

Blended

A one stop shop for all of your holiday essentials. Blended is located in Strongsville, Ohio.

Breads & Beyond

Thanksgiving sweets! Learn more about Breads & Beyond is located on 5578 State Rd in Parma, Ohio.

Cardinal Credit Union

Learn more about Cardinal Credit Union, here.

Cleveland Clinic

Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic and their services, here.

Funktiniland

Funktiniland is located on 1442 West 28th St., Building 1432, in Cleveland, OH.

Graham + Fisk

Sip into the season with Graham + Fisk. Learn more, here.

Hooked Permanent Jewelry

A gift that last forever. Find Hooked Jewelry at their next Pop Up at the Flea Fest.

Kaz Company

Find a Medicare health plan that compliments your needs. Learn more here.

Little EmporiYum Bakery

Custom cookies for your holiday party! Check out, Little EmporiYum Bakery.

Ohio City Burrito

Ohio City Burrito is a New Day Deal.

Ohio City Provisions

Reserve your Thanksgiving Turkey today! Ohio City Provisions is located on 3208 Lorain Ave in Cleveland, Ohio.

Root Cause Wellness

A wellness center with services that help support the quality of your life. You can learn more about Root Cause Wellness by visiting their website.

Suds and Sour

Locally made soaps and sourdough bread. Suds and Sour is on Etsy.

Spins Bowl

Indoor entertainment! Check out Spins Bowl for bowling, laser tag, arcade games and more.

Urban Air

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is located on 183 American Blvd, in Westlake, OH.