Show Info: November 13, 2020

Cobbler Candle Company
Hand-dipped and hand-poured candles! Cobbler Candle Company is located on West College Street in Oberlin.
Couchland Coffee
Warm up with a cup of Joe! Couchland Coffee is located on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe.
Doughin’ Crazy
Edible raw cookie dough! Doughin’ Crazy is located inside The Marketplace at Cooke in Sandusky.
Greenbrook TMS
Has 2020 got you down? Greenbrook TMS can help treat your depression.
Handmade Treasures
Support local artisans at a holiday pop-up shop! Handmade Treasures is located on Southland Drive in Middleburg Heights.
North Market
David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to North Market in Columbus!
Spokes Cafe
Made with love! Spokes Cafe is located on Broadway Street in Medina.
Stasek Group of eXp Realty
What does the housing market look like? Stasek Group of eXp Realty can help you sell your home!