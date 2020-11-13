Show Info: November 13, 2020

Cobbler Candle Company

Hand-dipped and hand-poured candles! Cobbler Candle Company is located on West College Street in Oberlin.

Couchland Coffee

Warm up with a cup of Joe! Couchland Coffee is located on Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe.

Doughin’ Crazy

Edible raw cookie dough! Doughin’ Crazy is located inside The Marketplace at Cooke in Sandusky.

Greenbrook TMS

Has 2020 got you down? Greenbrook TMS can help treat your depression.

Handmade Treasures

Support local artisans at a holiday pop-up shop! Handmade Treasures is located on Southland Drive in Middleburg Heights.

North Market

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to North Market in Columbus!

Spokes Cafe

Made with love! Spokes Cafe is located on Broadway Street in Medina.

Stasek Group of eXp Realty

What does the housing market look like? Stasek Group of eXp Realty can help you sell your home!