Show Info: November 12, 2021

Burdick Custom Flags

Handcrafted wooden flags! Learn more about Burdick Custom Flags here.

Cawley’s Confections

Veteran-owned bakery! Cawley’s Confections is located on Public Square in Lagrange.

Laser Pics and Gifts

Custom engraved gifts! Laser Pics and Gifts is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.

Mortach Financial

Every donation to the Travis Mills Foundation will be matched by Mortach Financial up to one million dollars! Donate here.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to the National Veterans Memorial Museum in Columbus.

Travis Mills Foundation

Bringing relaxation and recalibration to veterans and their families! Learn more about the Travis Mills Foundation here.

U.S.S. Cod

Telling the tales of a WWII submarine! To learn more or take a tour of the U.S.S. Cod, visit them online.