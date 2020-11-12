Show Info: November 12, 2020

Circles on the Square

Indulge in a tasty treat! Circles on the Square is located in downtown Medina.

Finn’s Fickle Goods

Handmade leather bags and more! Shop for Finn’s Fickle Goods online.

Girls Outside the Box

They’re dedicated to empowering girls! Girls Outside the Box is located on Chestnut Street in Ravenna.

Granola Farms

Support small businesses at one shop! Granola Farms is located on Mill Street in Olmsted Falls.

Mortach Financial

Mortach Financial is teaming up to support Ohio police agencies. Shop for custom t-shirts here.

Saucisson

Make the perfect holiday meal with Saucisson! They are located on Fleet Avenue in Cleveland.

Sixth City Sailor’s Club

Cocktails and cuisine! Sixth City Sailor’s Club is located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

The Soap Rack

Clean your hands without the harsh chemicals! You can shop The Soap Rack online.