The Blue Cafe

Cozy up with a coffee! The Blue Cafe is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Cardinal Credit Union

Looking for a loan? Learn more about Cardinal Credit Union by visiting them online.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Dippity and Snark

Gifts that bring joy and sass! Shop from Dippity and Snark online.

East Market

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to East Market in Columbus.

Graham + Fisk

Wine in a can! Learn more about Graham + Fisk by visiting them online.

The Greensmith Garden Center

Decorate your home for the holidays! The Greensmith Garden Center is located on Ridge Road in Hinkley.

Howard’s Jewelry

A gift of sparkle! Howard’s Jewelry is located inside the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor.

Journey Home Restoration

Win a free roof! Learn more about Journey Home Restoration here.

Kalahari Resorts

Tropical getaway in northeast Ohio! Kalahari Resorts is located in Sandusky.

Ohio Veterans Memorial Park

Honoring our veterans! Ohio Veterans Memorial Park is located on Cleveland Massilon Road in Clinton.

Playhouse Square

CATS is back at Playhouse Square! For tickets and more information, visit them online.

Sophie La Gourmande

Get your Thanksgiving dinner! Sophie La Gourmande is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio

Makeup trends! Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio is located on Mayfield Road in Chesterland.