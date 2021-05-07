Show Info: May 7, 2021

27 Club Coffee

Coffee shop owned by Machine Gun Kelly! 27 Club Coffee is located on West 10th Street in Cleveland.

The Boujie Bakery

Funnel cakes & milkshakes! The Boujie Bakery is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

The Honeyest One

Local honey products! The Honeyest One will be at a market tomorrow in North Royalton.

JB Boutique

Shopping for Spring styles! Purchase a new look by visiting JB Boutique online.

Lane 17 Design Co.

Handcrafted cabinetry and more! Lane 17 Design Co. is located on Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland.

Popped!

Chocolate and popcorn shop! Popped! is located in Ravenna on West Main Street and Kent in Acorn Alley.

Regovich Catering

Graduation party barbecue! Regovich Catering is located on Heisley Road in Mentor.

The Works

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to The Works in Newark.