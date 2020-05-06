Show Info: May 6, 2020

3-19 Coffee

Need an extra boost to start your day? 3-19 Coffee is located on Lee Road in Shaker Heights!

Apex Skin

It’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month! Apex Skin shared some important tips on staying safe in the sun!

Butcher and Sprout

Treat yourself to a tasty dinner at Butcher and Sprout! All orders must be prepaid online or by phone. Your order will be available for pickup!

Cavottas Garden Center

Cavottas Garden Center has everything you need for your spring garden! They are located on Nottingham Road in Cleveland and are practicing social distancing both indoors and outdoors.

David’s Pantry Raid

David took another shopping trip to his pantry and created a great recipe! Find the recipe here.

Lineweaver

Need some financial guidance? Lineweaver will be your financial quarterback!

Pristine Clean

Proper sanitation is important, now more than ever! Pristine Clean will get the job done!

The Pine Cone Gift Shop

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Or just something for your home? The Pine Cone Gift Shop has items for every occasion! They are offering online shopping on their Facebook page, and curbside pickup is available.

Upcycle Parts Shop

The Upcycle Parts Shop isn’t open just yet, but they are sending “cheer” through the mail! Find out more information here.