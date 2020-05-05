Show Info: May 5, 2020

Boriken Juke Joint

Boriken Juke Joint is on Broadway in downtown Lorain. They’re open for carry-out Wednesdays through Saturday from 11am to 6pm. Check them out on Facebook for updated daily menus.

Colleen Primm Design

Is it time to update your home office? Colleen Primm Design is here to help!

David’s Pantry Raid

David took another shopping trip to his pantry and created a great recipe! Find the recipe here.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information on how to avoid a heart attack.

Hail Mary’s

Hail Mary’s is offering curbside, carry-out and delivery. They currently have specials for Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day! They are located on Center Ridge Road in Westlake and are open noon to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday.

Hyde Graphics

Hyde Graphics is selling sign-making kits to do at home! Check out their Facebook page for free “lettering” classes and signs that are currently for sale. They are located on State Route 511 in Ashland.

Improvaneers

All training and classes have been moved online. For more information, visit their website!

Kent Natural Foods Co-Op

Kent Natural Foods Co-Op is offering curbside pickup only! Call or email to place your order. They are located on E. Main Street in Kent.

Robb Durr

Does your garden need a little pizzazz? Robb Durr is here to help! Shop for his unique sculptures on his Etsy shop!