Coffee and Chaos Boutique

Shop until you drop! Coffee and Chaos Boutique is located on Avon Beldon Road in Avon Lake.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Keller Meats

Food from farmers! Keller Meats is located in the Exchange Market on South Court Street in Medina.

Finesse Footcare

Pamper yourself! Learn more about Finesse Footcare by visiting them online.

Home for a Hero

Meet one of the finalists in our Home for the Hero contest, brought to you by Fox 8 and Cross Country Mortgage.

LiveNation

It’s concert week! Purchase $25 tickets to select concerts through LiveNation!

Meijer

Make mom feel cozy and stylish! Meijer has two new storefronts, in Canton and in Brunswick.

Wolcott Lilac Gardens

Stroll through a historic garden! Wolcott Lilac Gardens is located on West Main Street in Kent.