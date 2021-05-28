Show Info: May 28, 2021

Keller Meats

It’s the place to go for all your BBQ needs. Keller Meats is at the Farmer’s Exchange Market on South Court Street in Medina.

Legends Seafood & Chicken

A famous spot for delicious seafood and chicken. Legends is located on Vine Street in Eastlake.

For Your Fries Only

Go ahead! Splurge a little with gourmet loaded fries. For Your Fries Only are available for delivery and pickup.

Kalopsia Clay Co.

Stunning handcrafted clay earring made in Cleveland. Custom orders available from Kalopsia Clay Co.

The Biscotti Shop

Biscotti baked with love. The Biscotti Shop is located on West Walnut Street in Jefferson.

One Tank Trip – New Philadelphia

Two sisters. Two Shops. One great city. Alley Cats Marketplace is located on Allen Lane Southwest West and Fresh – The Market is located on 1st Drive SW both in New Philadelphia.

Schoepfle Garden / Lorain County Metro Parks

Enjoy a peaceful stroll in a beautiful botanical garden. Schoepfle Garden is located on Market Street in Wakeman.

Berea Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest

It’s the official kick off to summer. The Berea Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest is at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.