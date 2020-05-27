1  of  3
FOX 8 News at Noon

Show Info: May 27, 2020

New Day Cleveland

David’s Sous Vide Steak 
Click here for the recipe.

Pamper your pooch
Take a tour of Cleveland Grooming Academy and Sublime Pet Spa in North Royalton.

Porch pots 
The team at Bremec Garden Center shows you how to make your own porch pots for the summer season.

A cup of coffee and more 
We head to Wickliffe to visit Couchland Coffee.

Ready for Tomorrow
Learn what KeyBank is doing to help clients during these tough times.

Hook & Hoof 
The downtown Willoughby restaurant is offering curbside pickup on delicious meals.

Clothes for all sizes
Fetch & Co in Lakewood is a one-stop boutique for all sizes.

Ohio Tuition Trust 
www.CollegeAdvantage.com

Old and new 
Closetology is a mix of new and gently used clothing for men and women.

