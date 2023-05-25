41* North Coastal Adventures

Paddle the river! Learn more about 41* North Coastal Adventures online.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest

The Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest begins on Friday! Learn more here.

The Charmed Kitchen

Perfect picnic side dishes! For more information about the Charmed Kitchen, click here.

CP’s Cooler Homemade Ice Cream & Treats

Ice cream nachos! CP’s Cooler Homemade Ice Cream & Treats is located on Vine Street in Willowick.

Doc Watson’s Market

Shop fresh & local! Doc Watson’s Market is located on South Main Street in Amherst.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Memorial Day must-haves! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.

The Gutter Boys

Spring cleaning! For more information about The Gutter Boys, visit them online.

Lavender & Pearl

Horseshoe wall art! Lavender & Pearl can be found at The Common Ground in Medina.

Lineweaver Financial

Your financial quarterback! Learn more about Lineweaver Financial on their website.

Pleasant Picnic

Luxury picnics! For more information about Pleasant Picnic, follow them on Instagram.

Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio

Teen makeup routine! Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio is located on Mayfield Road in Chesterland.

Wicked Plant Co.

Soil and Suds plant swap! The Wicked Plant Co. is located on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.