Show Info: May 22, 2020

56 Kitchen

Craving a good burger? 56 Kitchen in Solon is open for curbside pickup Tuesday through Saturday from 4:00-8:00 p.m!

Cooking: Summer Salad

Certified Health Coach, Vivian Sickels, whipped together a salad that’s great for Memorial Day weekend! Learn more here.

Dear Daughter

Now, more than ever, we realize the importance of family. Dear Daughter is a book that shares the unique bond of mothers and daughters. Purchase the book here.

Nature’s Oasis

Nature’s Oasis in Van Aken is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also offer curbside pickup, grocery delivery and food delivery through various services.

Pegasus Farm

It’s a horse farm with a mission. Right now they are doing a raffle to support the farm! Enter The Backyard Oasis Raffle online. Tickets are $10 each. There are three chances to win!

ReStore

Shop until you drop, without breaking your budget! ReStore is now open for business! There are two Cleveland locations, one in North Randall and in Cleveland on 110th street.

Royal Docks Brewing

Royal Docks Brewing in Canton is open! Both indoor and outdoor seating is ready for guests. Next Thursday they will reintroduce access to the full taproom. Curbside pickup and home delivery are still available.

Wild Iris Homegrown Decor

Does your home need a makeover? Wild Iris Homegrown Decor can help! Their storefront is open with normal hours. They are also offering virtual shopping as well as virtual home décor assistance.