Show Info: May 21, 2021

Bluemercury
Summertime skin care & more! Bluemercury is located on Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere.
Fabit
Handcrafted metal art! Fabit is located on State Route 18 in Brighton.
Fairfield County Covered Bridges
David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to the Fairfield County Covered Bridges!
JK Gifts
Fun drinkware and great gifts! JK Gifts is located on South Court Street in Medina.
Klingshirn Winery
Local wine from start to finish! Klingshirn Winery is located on Webber Road in Avon Lake.
Mr. Hero
Satisfy your cravings with curbside pickup! Mr. Hero has locations across northeast Ohio.
Richardson Farms
Six generations of farmers! Richardson Farms is located on Lafayette Road in Medina.
Snowball Books
The largest used bookstore in Northeast Ohio! Snowball Books is located on Tuscarawas Avenue in Barberton.