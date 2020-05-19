Show Info: May 19, 2020

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

It’s the perfect place to wine and dine! Cooper’s Hawk is located on Harvard Road in Orange Village. Carryout, curbside pickup and delivery are available.

Cynthia’s Boutique

Cynthia’s Boutique in Akron is now open, with updated store hours. Shop in-store between 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can also shop online.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared the perfect way to reduce stress… Yoga!

Fromage Du Monde

Deli delicacies delivered to your car!Fromage Du Monde has updated their store hours to 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Purchase cheese online, or call in the order. They’ll cut it, wrap it and run it to your car.

Hooks Greenhouse

It’s garden season! Hooks Greenhouse in Wellington has updated their hours. Visit them Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Larder Deli

Stop by for meats, or sweet treats! Larder Deli is open from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required to enter. They also ask that you call ahead to place your order, especially on Saturdays.

Merriman Legal

Pandemic problems? Merriman Legal is on the case! Tom Merriman answered common legal questions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Pavilion Grill

Pavilion Grill in Vermilion is open for carryout! The dining hall is being prepared with plexi-glass dividers in between tables. Visit their Facebook page for updates on when the dining room will open.

Two Cafe and Boutique

Shop at the boutique or grab a bite to eat! Two Cafe and Boutique in Chagrin Falls is open for curbsidepickup, delivery, or online orders. You can also shop virtually or make a private appointment by contacting Shari: shari@twofoundation.com.