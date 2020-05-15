Show Info: May 15, 2020

Here's David's recipe for a summer pasta. SUMMER PASTA 1 pound fresh mozzarella diced 1 pound cherry tomatoes sliced in half 2 or 3 garlic cloves diced 2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 cup coarsely chopped basil 1 tbs kosher salt 1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper 1/4 tsp red pepper crushed 1 pound penne rigate pasta Mix first eight ingredients in bowl and let stand at room temperature. In…