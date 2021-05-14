Show Info: May 14, 2021

Bake Shop Ghent

From wedding cakes to ice cream sweets! The Bake Shop in Ghent is located on Wye Road in Bath.

Big Dog Daddy’s

Food truck filled with all-American favorites with a twist! Learn more about Big Dog Daddy’s here.

California Closets

Calming the chaos inside our homes! Learn more about California Closets here.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about prediabetes.

Final Girl Crochet Co.

A cute take on horror classics! Final Girl Crochet Co. will be at the Crafty Mart tomorrow in Akron.

Hokulia Shave Shack

Summertime sweets like lemonade and shave ice! Hokulia Shave Shack food truck is parked on North Court Street in Medina.

Stasek Group of eXp Realty

The largest residential real estate brokerage in North America! Learn more about Stasek Group of eXp Realty here.

The Wash House and Cafe

An upscale laundry experience! The Wash House and Cafe is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.