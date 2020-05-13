1  of  3
Show Info: May 13, 2020

New Day Cleveland

David’s Pantry Raid 
David shares a recipe for roasted side dishes. Click here for the recipe.

Grow your own veggies
The Ohio Valley Group teaches you how to grow your own vegetables in a raised bed.

Metropolis Popcorn
2164 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
www.MetropolisOhio.com

Travel concerns during a pandemic 
The team at Canary Travel answers questions about traveling during a pandemic.

Chuppa’s Market Place
5640 Pearl Rd
Parma, OH 44129
440.885.5000
ChuppasMarketplace.com

What to know before you visit your doctor 
As things begin to return to normal, a doctor at the Cleveland Clinic shares what you need to know before your next appointment.
www.ClevelandClinic.org/Coronavirus

Cups Cafe 
126 N. Court Street
Medina, OH
330.241.5990

Mom’s Pierogies
8467 Memphis Ave.
Cleveland, OH
216.309.1570
www.MomsPierogies.com

Raphael’s School of Beauty
RaphaelsBeautySchool.edu

All Seasons RV 
www.asrvs.com

