Coronavirus Headlines: May 12, 2020 Malls and retail stores to open today for first time in weeks. Here’s what will be different… Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Show Info: May 12, 2020

A morning boost 
Wall Street Coffee Company is a family owned cafe in downtown Jefferson.

Home cleaning 
Petal Sweet Cleaning has some tips for disinfecting your home.

Finestra Gallery 
The Willoughby boutique has gifts for all occasions.

David’s Pantry Raid 
David shares his recipe for risotto.

Fresh food in Kent 
Fresco Mexican Grill and Salsa Bar is has all you need for a fresh lunch of dinner.

Red Eagle Distillery 
The Geneva location is open for carry out and helping to provide hand sanitizer for healthcare workers.

Get your porch ready for spring
Constantine’s Garden Center is sharing ideas for porch planters.

All Seasons RV 
All Seasons RV is helping you plan your summer road trip.

General store for generations 
Spencer Main Street Market is a family run business with all of the essentials and delicious food.

Dr. Marc
My.ClevelandClinic.org

