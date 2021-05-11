Show Info: May 11, 2021

City Bonfires

It’s a portable, reusable bonfire made by two Dads! Learn more about City Bonfires here.

Cleveland Metroparks

Join the Cleveland Metroparks’ Virtual Fishing Derby! Kids ages 15 and younger can participate until May 16th.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gardenview Horticultural Park

A hidden oasis in the middle of the suburbs! Gardenview Horticultural Park is located in Strongsville.

Hospice of the Western Reserve

Healing for veterans with the help of horses! Learn more about the Hospice of the Western Reserve here.

Love Local Collective

Shop for local produce! Use the promo code “NEWDAY” for a discount from Love Local Collective.

Norwalk Fabric Outlet

Fabric for every crafter! Norwalk Fabric Outlet is located on West Main Street in Norwalk.