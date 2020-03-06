Show Info: March 6, 2020

Natalie LIVE at the Ohio Maple Madness Tour

Ohio Maple Madness Tour

March 7, 8, 14 & 15

Various locations

www.OhioMaple.org

A downtown Italian food staple

The chef from Il Venetian shows off some favorite dishes at the downtown restaurant.

Caring for senior dogs

Pet Wants Cuyahoga has some senior friendly products to help with aches, pains and more.

Chow down in Grafton

Jones Bones BBQ & Grub in Grafton is serving up some of the best BBQ, wings, burgers and a whole lot more.

Largest pinball league in Ohio

Kidforce Collectibles in Berea is for the pinball lovers.

Ways to cook with local honey

Akron Honey Company has 5 unique ways to use honey in your food. Find them at the Northside Marketplace in Akron and Giant Eagle in Lyndhurst.

Eye safety in the sun

www.CCF.org

Quilting at all levels

The Quilting Bee is a brand new stop in Lakewood for all quilters.