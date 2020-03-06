Show Info: March 6, 2020

Natalie LIVE at the Ohio Maple Madness Tour
Ohio Maple Madness Tour
March 7, 8, 14 & 15
Various locations
www.OhioMaple.org
A downtown Italian food staple
The chef from Il Venetian shows off some favorite dishes at the downtown restaurant.
Caring for senior dogs
Pet Wants Cuyahoga has some senior friendly products to help with aches, pains and more.
Chow down in Grafton
Jones Bones BBQ & Grub in Grafton is serving up some of the best BBQ, wings, burgers and a whole lot more.
Largest pinball league in Ohio
Kidforce Collectibles in Berea is for the pinball lovers.
Ways to cook with local honey
Akron Honey Company has 5 unique ways to use honey in your food. Find them at the Northside Marketplace in Akron and Giant Eagle in Lyndhurst.
Eye safety in the sun
www.CCF.org
Quilting at all levels
The Quilting Bee is a brand new stop in Lakewood for all quilters.