Astoria
Soup that’s good for you and for your soul! Astoria is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.
Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo
Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo will be at the I-X Center through Sunday.
The Greensmith Garden Center
The Greensmith Garden Center is located on Ridge Road in Hinckley and on Pearl Road in Medina.
HoopTech
Basketball training technology! HoopTech is located on Victory Lane in Ridgeville.
Lakeshore Coffee Company
Local lattes and more! Lakeshore Coffee Company is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.
Lanning’s Restaurant
Wine & dine! Lanning’s Restaurant is located on North Cleveland Massillon Road in Akron.
Mendel’s KC BBQ
Award-winning BBQ! Mendel’s KC BBQ is located on Chagrin Boulevard in Cleveland.
P. Jay’s Pizza
Parma Pizza bake off! P. Jay’s Pizza is located on Ridge Road in Parma.
Driftwood
Toasted Tuscan creamy orzo! Driftwood is located inside Playhouse Square.
Remnants Bag Company
Upcycled bags! Remnants Bag Company is located on North Franklin Street in Chagrin Falls.
Sora
Brand new brunch menu! Sora is located on West 10th Street in Cleveland.
Sweet Peas Sourdough
Artisan sourdough bread! Learn more about Sweet Peas Sourdough by clicking here.