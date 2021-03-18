Show Info: March 18, 2021

Apex Skin

Apex Skin discussed eczema in children and adults. Apex has several offices located in Northeast Ohio. Click here to find the one closest to you

Britash

Britash, a boutique in Mentor, is run by sisters Brittanie and Ashley. The shop featured pieces to help you transition your wardrobe into spring. Britash is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.

Greek Chickpea Salad

Natalie made Greek Chickpea Salad using a recipe from Clean Food Crush.

Revival Body Care

Revival Body Care, specializing in all natural skin, lip and hair care, is celebrating its 6th anniversary in Lakewood.

RizTech

March is Fraud Prevention Month. The owner of RizTech in Medina shared several steps you can take to keep your family safe.

Soba Asian Kitchen

Soba Asian Kitchen is a fast casual restaurant offering hibachi style bowls. There are locations in Sandusky and Cleveland Heights.

Upcycle Parts Shop

Get Crafty for Spring! Upcycle Parts Shop offers crafting materials and project inspiration at its storefront on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Yaya’s Desserts

Something sweet for Spring! The pastry chef at YaYa’s Desserts showcased a few of her best sellers.