Buzzard Day

Celebrate the return of the buzzards this weekend at Hinckley Reservation. There will be a pet contest, pancake breakfast and more on Sunday.

Cleveland Cutting Board Company

It’s the item your kitchen is missing! Cleveland Cutting Board Company showcased handcrafted cutting boards and more.

Little Red Quilt House

Learn a new craft at Little Red Quilt House in Medina. The shop offers a variety of classes and clubs.

Phoenix Coffee

Get your caffeine fix in Lakewood. We visited the newest location of Phoenix Coffee.

Stump

Go green at home with the help of Stump. The shop is located in The Van Aken District of Shaker Heights.

Sully’s

It’s a two for one celebration in Medina. Sully’s Irish Pub has specials for St. Patrick’s Day. You can also enjoy many meatless options.

Thirty Two 8 Inspired

Shop small in Hartville. Nicole Marcellino visited Thirty-Two 8 Inspired, which features a collection of small businesses.

Totally Tangled Creations

Her love of art was born out of doodling. Totally Tangled Creations has a studio and showroom inside Summit Artspace in Akron.

Twisted Taino

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a trip to Parma! Twisted Taino is offering a special menu today and is also featuring Lenten specials.

Yilit Steel Roofing

The experts from Yilit Steel Roofing joined us in studio to talk about the advantages of changing to a steel roof.