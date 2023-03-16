5 Points Café

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrate at an Irish café and coffeehouse. 5 Points is located on West Park Road in Cleveland.

Clear Creek Candle Co.

Hand poured in Wooster. You can find Clear Creek Candle Co. at Common Ground in Medina.

CLE Juice Box

Sip on something green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. CLE Juice Box shared a recipe for something seasonal.

Egan Irish Dance School

We visited Geagua County’s only Irish Dance School. To learn more about classes at Egan Irish Dance School, click here.

Happy Tails Thrift Shop

Support the Humane Society of Summit County with a shopping trip to Happy Tails Thrift Shop in Akron. Shop their “Purses for Pooches” event next week.

James Lauren Beauty

Mother and daughter team, Jan Lipker and Rebecca Christian-Lipker, joined us in studio to feature their quilts. You can learn more about upcoming classes the duo is teaching by visiting them on social media.

Mortach Financial

Financial expert Dave Mortach from Mortach Financial joined us in studio to talk retirement.

My Asylum

Created in Northeast Ohio. The local artist behind My Asylum joined us in studio share her story. You’ll find her work at the Cleveland Craft Nook in North Royalton.

Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers

In honor of National Reading Month, Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers are giving you a chance to win a gift card to a bookstore.

Ohio City Provisions

Beef up your next meal with a trip to Ohio City Provisions. They will be selling corned beef reuben sandwiches on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Resinate Within

Making art with resin. Resinate Within creates usable home décor and more. She also teaches classes. You can find her work at Handmade Haven in Strongsville.

Table for 2

Update your home with a shopping trip in Cleveland. Table for 2 features all sorts of furniture and home décor items.