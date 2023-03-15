Akron Honey Company

Celebrating ten years in business! We visited the production facility for Akron Honey Company.

Birch Café

It’s a vegan twist on a St. Patrick’s Day favorite. Birch Café featured vegan Reubens.

David’s Recipes

David shared a simple idea for dinner. Download his recipe for easy pasta carbonara below.

Digestive Disease Consultants

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Digestive Disease Consultants shared important information regarding your health.

Golden Reserve

Map your retirement future with the help of the experts at Golden Reserve.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Add flavor to your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn offers many items that can make your next meal better.

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

We learned more about Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Visionary of the Year honor. For more information on upcoming fundraising events click here.

Monarch Cookies

A little something sweet from Monarch Cookies. The owner shared a few tips on cake decorating.

Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy

The owner of Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy and his daughter joined us in the studio to share their athletic journey in the sport of table tennis.

Society Lounge

Another local company celebrates 10 years in business. Society Lounge is planning a Prohibition Party for Thursday, March 23rd.

The Third Estimate

The Third Estimate is giving back to our Veterans and awarding a full exterior home makeover. You can learn more here.