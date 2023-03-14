Cool Beans Café
Cool Beans Café in Medina featured a new viral trend called dirty sodas. For a list of upcoming classes at the café, click here.
Dolce Amore Artisan Cookie
From chef to pastry chef! Dolce Amore Artisan Cookies bakes all sorts of sweet treats and has a line of gluten-free options.
Finesse Footcare
Whether it’s foot pain or something more, the experts at Finesse Footcare can help. The offices are located in Lyndhurst.
Milestone Games
Get your game on! In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Milestone Games featured games of luck.
Mister Brisket
Gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day! The experts at Mister Brisket shared tips for making the perfect corned beef.
My Eco Shop
Go green for St. Patrick’s Day with eco-friendly items! My Eco Shop is a new addition to Akron. You’ll find her items at Northside Marketplace and All Paths Merge in Akron as well as The Upside Co in Stow.
No Fork Café
We visited the new home of No Fork Café. It’s best known for the breakfast menu and sandwiches. No Fork Café is located in Beachwood.
Ohio Pie Co.
New Day celebrated Pi Day (3.14) with the help of Ohio Pie Co. The pizza shop has locations in Brunswick and Rocky River.
Pickle Patch Acres
Jam is for more than just toast! Pickle Patch Acres featured their line of jams and spreads.
PressedArrow
Preserving the beauty of nature. PressedArrow specializes in floral preservation and hand crafted accessories.
Pulpo Beer Co.
Pulpo Beer Company is one of many breweries featured on Destination Cleveland’s Brewery Passport. Nicole Marcellino visited the location at Crocker Park.
Rad Olive Clothing
Step up your style for spring and shop with Rad Olive Clothing. She recycles and upcycles materials to create her line.
Salted Dough
Celebrate pi day in Broadview Heights! Salted Dough is located on Broadview Road.