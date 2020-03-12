Show Info: March 12, 2020

Taste of Ireland

Reilly’s Irish Bakery specializes in classic Irish baked items and more. The bakery is located in Fairview Park and at the West Side Market.

Spring Style

The Style Foundry can help you get your wardrobe ready for spring.

Cookie Cravings

The Girl Scouts are celebrating birthday number 108. If you’re looking for cookies or are interested in learning more about the organization, click here.

Hands on

Sew Déjà Vu is one stop shopping for sewing projects. The shop also holds a variety of classes.

Delivered to your doorstep

Meals Made Easy is a local meal prep company, specializing in plant-based foods. Delivery is available in most of the Akron, Canton and Cleveland areas.

Shopping in Chagrin Falls

Nouveau Vie Boutique sells high quality clothing and accessories for women.

Financial Future

Mortach Financial can help you set up your financial future in retirement.