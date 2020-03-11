Show Info: March 11, 2020

St. Patrick’s Day Soup

David shared his recipe for Guinness Cheese Soup.

Stock up

In need of kitchen gadgets? Hosting a party and need more forks? It is one stop shopping at Dean Supply.

Locally made

1121 Apothecary features locally made products. You’ll find her at Birch Café’s St. Patrick’s Day Market on Sunday, March 15th.

Latest and greatest

Lifestyle expert Sissy Biggers featured some of the newest home products on the market. Featured products include:

Summer slim down

The experts at Summa Health Weight Loss Management Institute can help you get your weight goals on track.

St. Patrick’s Day

PJ McIntyre’s Irish Pub is preparing for a busy St. Patrick’s Day.

Spring cleaning

It’s time to spring clean! What do you do with all the items you no longer want? 1-800-Got-Junk can help! Mention New Day Cleveland and save $25 off any pick up or $50 off a full truck.

What’s for lunch?

Mr. Hero’s corporate chef featured the iconic Romanburger.