Show Info: March 1, 2022

Active Health Physical Therapy
Natalie heads to Brecksville to test out a a machine that gives an incredible core workout at Active Health Physical Therapy.
Amish Home and Garden Show
Click here to learn more about the show that’s happening March 3rd-5th.
Fat Tuesday Gumbo
The team at Don’s Pomeroy House shares a recipe for gumbo just in time for Fat Tuesday.
Classic Toys in Canal Fulton
Check out Keillor’s a Teddy Bear Shop for collectibles, gifts and more!
Elegant Essentials
Elegant Essentials has two locations in Medina and Mentor.
Cleveland Auto Show
The Cleveland Auto Show is happening now through March 6th.
Celebrating German Mardi Gras
Check out what’s going on this month at Hofbrauhaus Cleveland.