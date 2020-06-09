1  of  4
Show Info: June 9, 2020

New Day Cleveland

A sweet breakfast treat 
Mary Ann Donuts in Canton is serving up thousands of sweet pastries every day.

David’s Crock Pot Chocolate Pudding Cake 
Click here for the recipe.

One stop shop for BBQ 
The team at K&K Portage Market shares tips and tricks for grilling during the summer season.

Candy and cake supplies 
Sweet Connections in Middleburg Heights has all you need to make cakes and candy at home.

Chef prepared meals at home
Pickle Mama’s in Seville has carry out meals that are healthy, fresh and chef prepared.

Fresh flowers 
Dietz Floral Studio is a family owned and operated florist in Cuyahoga Falls.

Farm to table 
24 Karrot Kitchen in Brecksville offers farm fresh meals and cooking classes.

