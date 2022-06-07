Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shares important information about your health.
Elyria Arts Council
Exploring the arts in Elyria! Learn more about the Elyria Arts Council here.
HealthyOne Weight Loss
Summertime weight gain? Learn more about HealthyOne Weight Loss by visiting them online.
Hospice of the Western Reserve
Walk to remember! Learn more about Hospice of the Western Reserve here.
La Plaza Supermarket
A taste of Latin cuisine! La Plaza Supermarket is located on Lakewood Heights Boulevard in Cleveland.
Lorain County Metro Parks
Enjoy the great outdoors! We visited Cascade Park in Elyria, one of the Lorain County Metro Parks.
Pastina Rustic Italian Restaurant
Made from scratch! Pastina Rustic Italian Restaurant is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.
Spinner’s Good Time Diner
New Day Diner Dash! Spinner’s Good Time Diner is located on South Street in Chardon.
The Standard
Mediterranean cuisine! The Standard is located on East 185th Street in Cleveland.