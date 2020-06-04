Show Info: June 4, 2020

Ashland Bike Co.

Bikes are flying off the shelves! If you’re looking for a summer bike, Ashland Bike Co. can help! Shop their bike selection on West Main St. in Ashland. No more than four customers are allowed in the store at a time.

Beal’s Pickles N Pints

Grab a burger, a taco, or sample their famous homemade pickles! Beal’s Pickles & Pints is located on Euclid Ave. in Willoughby Hills.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Explore the zoo in the comforts of your car! The Cleveland Metroparks’ Cruise the Zoo is happening now until June 14th. Grab those tickets fast because June 6th and 7th are already sold out! The cost is $20 per car for zoo members and $40 per car for non-members.

Fear’s Confections

Satisfy your sweet tooth! Fear’s Confections is located on Madison Ave. in Lakewood. They are open for curbside pick-up on Saturday only. They ask customers to wear masks.

Finders Keepers Country Market

Shop ’til you drop! Finders Keepers Country Market in Louisville has everything from produce, antiques and even face masks! Their current hours are 2:00 -4:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays & Sundays.

Lineweaver Financial

Need some financial guidance? Lineweaver Financial can be your financial quarterback!

Miami Sabor Cafe

Add some spice to your life! Miami Sabor Cafe is open for business! They are located on Broadview Rd. in Cleveland.

Premier Behavioral Health Services

Some anxiety is good for you! Dr. Farshid Afsarifard from Premier Behavioral Health Services explained when stress and anxiety can be good.

Tacologist

Tacologist is on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. And they are now open for dine-in, carry out and delivery. You can also enjoy the patio as well. Check them out online for daily specials.