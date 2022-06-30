101010 Coach

Certified health coach, Vivian Sickels, shared a recipe for garbanzo bean salad! Join her Facebook group here.

Kaulig Giving

Celebrating Cleveland’s own! Learn more about Kaulig Giving here.

Lavender Trails

Frolic through flowers! Lavender Trails is located on Collins Boulevard in Orrville.

Soap Box Derby

Ready to race? The 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby is July 23rd in Akron!

Studio Bakery

Custom cakes and confections! Studio Bakery is located on Dressler Road in Canton.

USFL

A historic moment in football! The USFL playoffs are coming to Canton.