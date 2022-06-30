101010 Coach
Certified health coach, Vivian Sickels, shared a recipe for garbanzo bean salad! Join her Facebook group here.
Kaulig Giving
Celebrating Cleveland’s own! Learn more about Kaulig Giving here.
Lavender Trails
Frolic through flowers! Lavender Trails is located on Collins Boulevard in Orrville.
Soap Box Derby
Ready to race? The 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby is July 23rd in Akron!
Studio Bakery
Custom cakes and confections! Studio Bakery is located on Dressler Road in Canton.
USFL
A historic moment in football! The USFL playoffs are coming to Canton.