Show Info: June 30, 2021

A Piece of Cleveland

Recycling trees and turning them into unique works of art. A Piece of Cleveland is a local company that creates furniture, slabs, dimensional lumber and more from trees that have been cut down in local neighborhoods.

Chagrin Valley Antiques

Decorate for summer with something new to you! Chagrin Valley Antiques is located on Chillicothe Road in Chagrin Falls.

Independence Wealth Advisors

The president of Independence Wealth Advisors discussed why having an income plan is so important during retirement.

Kona Ice

Cool down this summer with shaved ice! Kona Ice is a food truck that is available to book for private events all year long.

Lago

Lago on the east bank of the Flats is gearing up for a huge 4th of July celebration. It starts at 6pm on Sunday with food, a cash bar and more! For details, click here.

The Babe Cave

It’s a first of its kind in Akron! The Babe Cave is a selfie museum that opened its doors in May 2021.