Show Info: June 30, 2020

50 Floor

Change the look of your home with some new floors! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” in July for a free installation of carpet, hardwood, vinyl and laminate from 50 Floor.

Buttercream and Olive Oil

Learn how to bake like a pastry chef! Buttercream and Olive Oil is holding online culinary classes. Register for a class on their website.

Cleveland Axe Throwing

Test your skills and your courage at Cleveland Axe Throwing! Right now, all sessions are private. They have reduced their capacity for social distancing and encourage guests to wear face masks.



Good Company

Satisfy your stomach with a sandwich! Currently, Good Company is open for takeout only. Call or place your order online!

Health Plan Superstore

What is the right health care plan for you? Health Plan Superstore can help! They are open at their three locations: Mentor, Strongsville and North Olmsted.

John’s Country Nursery

Take a trip to Amish country for fresh flowers and local honey! John’s Country Nursery is located on Old State Road in Middlefield.

Mazda of Bedford

Kick off the summer with a new ride! Help Mazda celebrate their 100th anniversary by visiting their new dealership!