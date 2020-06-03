Show Info: June 3, 2020

Around the Table Yarns

All you need for your next knitting project! Around the Table Yarns is doing virtual shopping three days a week: Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Online shopping is available, as well as curbside pick up.

Birch Cafe

Tasty Vegan meals! Birch Cafe in Highland Heights is open for curbside pickup only. They are open from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m, Tuesday – Sunday. They ask that you order ahead online.

Careerboard

Unemployment is at a record high. Careerboard is teaming up with Fox 8 News to help Northeast Ohio find jobs. Learn more here.

Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary

This weekend, Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary will be opening for tours! The tour times are 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. They ask that guests wear masks. Tours are by appointment only and can be scheduled online or give them a call at (330) 296-5914.

Merchant’s Market

Support small businesses at one shop! Merchant’s Market is on Cedar Road in Lyndhurst. Their current hours are Monday – Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m, Friday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m, and Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Ninja City

Ninja City is on Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square. Right now they are open for carry out… including daily happy hour specials. But be sure to keep an eye out on Facebook to see when they will reopen their dining room.

Stress Eating

Many people are putting on a few extra pounds from being at home, quarantined. Registered Dietician from the Center for Functional Medicine, Ariana Fiorita, is here to help!

Terrestrial Brewing Co.

Terrestrial Brewing is located on Father Frascati Drive in Cleveland. The Patios are open Monday – Thursday from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m, Friday from 4:00 – 11:00 p.m, Saturday from 12:00 – 11:00 p.m, and Sunday from 12:00 – 10:00 p.m. To-Go beer and food is also available.