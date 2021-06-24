Show Info: June 25, 2021

CLE On The Half Shell

Cleveland’s first oyster shucking service! Learn more about CLE on the Half Shell here.

Fireside Glass Art

Hand-blown glass art from Northern Ohio! Shop online at Fireside Glass Art’s website!

Huntington Beach & Reservation

A beloved Ohio beach got an upgrade! Huntington Beach and Reservation is located in Bay Village.

I Love You To The Moon And Back Bakery

Baked from scratch! I Love You To The Moon And Back Bakery is located on Vine Street in Eastlake.

Letterpress Jess

Locally printed cards, invitations & more! Shop from Letterpress Jess on her website or in local stores!

Luvin Lavender Farms

A field of purple! Luvin Lavender Farms is located on Middle Ridge Road in Madison.

National Design Mart

Fix it Friday! National Design Mart can help with your next home remodel. They are located in Medina.

One Tank Trip

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to The Dawes Arboretum in Newark!

Only In Ravenna

It’s a scavenger hunt for the whole family! Only In Ravenna begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th.