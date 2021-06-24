Show Info: June 24, 2021

George’s Donuts

Satisfy your sweet tooth! George’s Donuts is located on North Aurora Road in Aurora.

Milan

We took a trip to Milan to visit The Salvage Divas on W. Front Street and Village Confections on W. Church Street!

Mortach Financial

Ready to retire? Learn more about Mortach Financial by visiting their website or by calling 877-GAINS-4-U.

Nepali Artisans

Handcrafted goods made by women in Nepal! Learn more about Nepali Artisans here.

Northern Ohio Italian American Foundation

Chef Anthony Quagliata from the Northern Ohio Italian American Foundation shared a recipe from the Pixar movie Luca!

Remixx Ice Cream & Cereal Bar

Turning breakfast into something sweet! Remixx Ice Cream & Cereal Bar is located on Clifton Boulevard in Cleveland.

SHED Boutique

Thoughtful gifts from mindful sources! SHED Boutique is located on North Franklin Street in Chagrin Falls.