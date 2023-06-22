Apex Skin

Get your summer glow! Learn more about Apex Skin on their website.

Chip’s Clubhouse

Magical mini-golf! Chip’s Clubhouse is located on 5th Avenue in Chardon.

Colleen Primm Design

Design rules you can break! For more information about Colleen Primm Designs, click here.

Cozy Corner Books

Summer reads! Learn more about Cozy Corner Books by visiting their website.

Four Paws Brewing

Drinks & dogs! Four Paws Brewing is located on East River Road in Columbia Station.

The Frog Shop

All things frogs! The Frog Shop is located on Applegrove Street in North Canton.

Geraci’s Slice Shop

Grab a slice! Geraci’s Slice Shop has locations in Willoughby and downtown Cleveland.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Celebrating Strawberry Fest! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.

Hibachi Omakase

Delicious entertainment! Hibachi Omakase has locations in Cleveland and Columbus.

Italian Village

Craving chicken marsala? Italian Village is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville.

L&A Clay

Handmade clay earrings! For more information about L&A Clay, click here.

Red Wagon Farm

Fresh from the farm! Red Wagon Farm is located on East River Road in Columbia Station.

Skoops Ice Cream

Stuffed ice cream cakes! Skoops Ice Cream is located on 5th Street in Barberton.

Solutions At Work

Job opportunities for all abilities! Learn more about Solutions At Work here.

Tiki Underground

West-coast style tiki bar! Tiki Underground is located on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

Wyne Tasting Bar

Cheers to summertime! Wyne Tasting Bar is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.